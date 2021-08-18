China's trade with N. Korea rises about 50% in July amid food crisis

Newsfrom Japan

China's trade with North Korea rose 48 percent from a month earlier to $20.92 million in July, the government said Wednesday, as the country under leader Kim Jong Un has been hit by a severe food crisis. Last month, however, the total value of China's trade with North Korea plunged around 90 percent from July 2019, when their borders were open, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs. North Korea has cut off land traffic to and from its neighbors since early 2020 amid concern that the novel coronavirus, first detected in China's central city of Wuhan in late 2019, could intr...