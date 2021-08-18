Japan likely imports fish from Chinese ships flagged for illegal acts

Newsfrom Japan

Seafood entering Japanese markets potentially includes catches by Chinese fishing vessels that routinely engage in illegal fishing practices and human rights abuses against their workers, according to a recent investigation by a British environmental group and interviews by Kyodo News. Between 2017 and 2020, the Environmental Justice Foundation interviewed and obtained photos from around 70 Indonesian fishermen who previously worked on board 19 Chinese tuna fishing vessels operating in the western Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans. These vessels appeared to trans-ship with Japan-bound refrig...