Baseball: Ace Senga returns in style as Hawks blank another opponent

Kodai Senga's troubled season looked to be turning around on Wednesday, as he went six innings in the SoftBank Hawks' 3-0 Pacific League win over the Rakuten Eagles. Senga (2-1) was named to Japan's Olympic team despite being hurt most of the season. The win was his first since he hurt his ankle in his April season debut. Four relievers finished up as SoftBank's pitchers set a franchise record by throwing 42 consecutive scoreless innings. "It's been a long time since I was able to flip the right switch," said Senga, who allowed two hits, issued one walk and hit a batter while striking out six ...