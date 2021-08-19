U.S. to offer COVID-19 booster shots amid surging cases

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government said Wednesday it will start offering booster shots of vaccines against the novel coronavirus in late September, with medical workers and the elderly likely initial targets, amid surging infections led by the highly contagious Delta variant. The booster shots, aimed at strengthening vaccine efficacy, will be administered eight months after the second dose of the two-dose vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. A joint statement released by public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged that "many vaccines are ...