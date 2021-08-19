Tokyo stocks open lower as Fed eyes start of tapering this year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's July minutes released overnight showed most officials expect stimulus tapering can be started this year if the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic fallout. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 120.57 points, or 0.44 percent, from Wednesday to 27,465.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.45 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,914.52. Decliners were led by iron and steel, oil and coal product, and mining issues. At ...