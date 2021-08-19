Tokyo stocks fall in morning as Fed may begin tapering this year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal Reserve's July minutes released overnight showed most officials expect stimulus tapering can be started this year, earlier than market expectations. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 191.48 points, or 0.69 percent, from Wednesday to 27,394.43. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.27 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,909.70. Decliners were led by iron and steel, mining, and oil and coal product issues.