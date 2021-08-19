Court approves seizure of S. Korean company payment to M'bishi Heavy

Newsfrom Japan

A team of lawyers representing South Koreans who won damages from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for their wartime forced labor said Wednesday a local court has approved the seizure and collection of a payment intended for the Japanese company so that compensation can be provided to the plaintiffs. The Suwon District Court on Aug. 12 approved the legal move concerning the 850 million won ($723,000) that South Korean company LS Mtron Ltd. owes to Mitsubishi Heavy after the Japanese company continued to ignore the November 2018 South Korean Supreme Court ruling against it, according to the law...