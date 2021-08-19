U.S. cryptocurrency bourse Coinbase enters Japanese market

Newsfrom Japan

Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. started operating in Japan on Thursday, its local arm said, as virtual currency investing intensifies in response to the impacts of monetary easing policies implemented to cushion the global economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The entry into the Japanese market by Coinbase K.K., which directly sells and buys major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum based on customer orders as well as facilitating transactions, is expected to intensify competition among similar bourse operators including the Tokyo-based bitFlyer Inc....