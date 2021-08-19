Suga asks business lobby for 70% cut in commuters amid pandemic

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday asked a major business lobby in Tokyo to thoroughly implement telework to reduce the number of commuters by 70 percent to cope with the continuing surge in COVID-19 infections. The request to the Japan Association of Corporate Executives known as Keizai Doyukai was made a day after Suga sought a similar action by the country's largest business lobby Keidanren, officially called the Japan Business Federation. In a meeting with Keizai Doyukai Chairman Kengo Sakurada and other members of the business lobby, Suga said, "I would like to ask for your coopera...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society