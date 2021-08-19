Singapore offers vaccinated travel lanes to Germany, Brunei

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore said Thursday it will start "vaccinated travel lanes" with Germany and Brunei next month to allow entry of fully vaccinated visitors without the need for quarantine, although multiple tests for the coronavirus will still be required. The move marks the first time for the city-state to introduce travel lanes exclusively for vaccinated travelers. It underscores Singapore's willingness to expand unilateral reopening of its border to restore its status as an air travel hub, which has been severely hit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year curbed air travel globally. Tr...