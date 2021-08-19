Baseball: BayStars defense the difference against 1st-place Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Masayuki Kuwahara made a big catch in center field as the DeNA BayStars came up big in a 5-4 win over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers on Thursday. Starting pitcher Yuya Sakamoto (4-2) allowed two runs over six innings on four hits and a hit batsman while striking out five. The lefty allowed the Tigers to tie it 2-2 in the fifth as Mel Rojas Jr. doubled in a run and scored on a wild pitch. "I pitched well in my last game before the Olympic break, but I still worked hard during my time off to ensure I could keep the pace after the break," Sakamoto said. The BayStars, hosting the series...