Newsfrom Japan

Japan's core consumer prices in July fell 0.2 percent from a year ago, government data showed Friday. Nationwide core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food items, decreased for the 12th straight month, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. The ministry changed the base year to 2020 from 2015 and reviewed the weight of items in the consumer price index. The core CPI fell 0.5 percent in June, compared with a 0.2 percent gain under the old base year.