Tokyo stocks open lower on Dow Jones loss, record COVID-19 cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on the Dow Jones index, while record-high COVID-19 infections and serious cases in Japan weighed on the market. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 68.47 points, or 0.25 percent, from Thursday to 27,212.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.17 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,895.02. Decliners were led by transportation equipment, iron and steel issues, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.77-78 yen compared wit...