Soccer: Itakura joins Schalke on loan from Man City

Newsfrom Japan

Japan international Ko Itakura has joined Schalke 04 on a one-year loan deal from Manchester City, the German second-division club said Thursday. Schalke have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for the 24-year-old, who started three and played in all six games at the Tokyo Olympics this summer as hosts Japan finished fourth. Itakura, who can play center-back and in defensive midfield, joined Manchester City from Kawasaki Frontale in January 2019 but spent the next two seasons and a half on loan at Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie. "I am very happy to now be a Schalk...