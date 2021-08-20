Vice Pres. Harris to show "enduring" U.S. commitment on S.E. Asia trip

Newsfrom Japan

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to show the United States' "enduring" commitment to the Indo-Pacific and address challenges posed by China during her upcoming trip to Singapore and Vietnam, senior government officials said Thursday. Harris will stay in Singapore for three days from Sunday for talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and others. She will then head to Vietnam for meetings with government officials and civil society representatives, they said. The trip is taking place as a chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan amid the Taliban's recent takeover of the country...