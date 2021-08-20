Tokyo stocks lower in morning on weak auto shares, COVID-19 fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, dragged down by automobile-related shares a day after Toyota Motor said it would slash global production, while record-high COVID-19 infections and serious cases in Japan further weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 184.52 points, or 0.68 percent, from Thursday to 27,096.65. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.58 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,889.61. Decliners were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment, and nonferrous metal issues.