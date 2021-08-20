Baseball: Ohtani reaches career-high 112 hits in MLB season

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-3 and took his season's tally to 112 hits, his best in four Major League seasons, as the Los Angeles Angels came from eight runs behind to beat the Detroit Tigers 13-10 in Thursday's day game. The two-way star, who on Wednesday night hit a major league-leading 40th home run and pitched a career-high eight innings for his eighth win, showed no signs of fatigue as he drove in a run, scored two runs and drew two walks in a game to remember at Comerica Park. Ohtani had a single in the third inning before legging out an infield single and coming home in the Angels' six-run ...