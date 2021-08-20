Baseball: Giants acquire Fighters' controversial slugger Nakata

Newsfrom Japan

The Yomiuri Giants on Friday acquired Nippon Ham Fighters slugger Sho Nakata, who was indefinitely suspended from all top team and farm team games by the Pacific League club for an act of violence against a teammate. The Fighters said on Aug. 11 that the 32-year-old infielder engaged in aggressive behavior before an Aug. 4 exhibition game. He was immediately ordered to leave the stadium and stay at home while the team launched an investigation. "I really regret causing everyone trouble," said Nakata during a press conference in Tokyo with his new Central League club. "I'll have a hard look at ...