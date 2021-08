Main events scheduled for Aug. 23-29

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Aug.23-29: Aug. 23 (Mon) -- Japan Department Stores Association to release store sales data for July. Aug. 24 (Tues) -- Tokyo Paralympics open, to be held through Sept. 5. Aug. 25 (Wed) -- No major events. Aug. 26 (Thurs) -- Liberal Democratic Party to hold meeting on management of party presidential election. Aug. 27 (Fri) -- No major events. Aug. 28 (Sat) -- No major events. Aug. 29 (Sun) -- No major events.