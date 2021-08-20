Nikkei ends at lowest level in 2021 on weak auto shares, COVID fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday, with the Nikkei index falling to its lowest level since late December, as automobile shares dropped on Toyota Motor's plan to slash global production and record-high COVID-19 cases in Japan clouded investor sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 267.92 points, or 0.98 percent, from Thursday at 27,013.25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.51 points, or 0.87 percent, lower at 1,880.68. Decliners were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment, and nonferrous metal issues.