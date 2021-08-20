Japan's Riken Technos to expand PVC compound plant in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Riken Technos Corp. will expand its polyvinyl chloride compound plant in Thailand to meet brisk demand in the local market. The Tokyo-based company said it will invest about 1.5 billion yen ($13.7 million) to enhance the manufacturing capacity of the plant in Pathumthani Province, near Bangkok, which is run by local unit Riken (Thailand) Co. A building and a warehouse will be constructed at the plant's premises in the Bangkadi Industrial Park and the new facilities will become fully operational in the summer of 2023, Riken Technos said. The company expects its PVC compound sales in Tha...