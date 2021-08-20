Soccer: Former Japan captain Hasebe named among Bundesliga Legends

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe was named in the Bundesliga Legends Network by the German Football League on Thursday, the Eintracht Frankfurt talisman being the only active player in the selection. The versatile 37-year-old, who won the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg in 2009 and the German Cup with Eintracht in 2018, holds the record for most appearances by an Asian player in a European league. The network was launched in 2017 with former players including German icon Lothar Matthaus and former Japan international Yasuhiko Okudera, who became the first Japanese to join the German top flight in ...