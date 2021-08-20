China delays imposing anti-foreign sanctions law on Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

China has unexpectedly postponed a vote to impose an anti-foreign sanctions law on Hong Kong amid concerns from the business community over its impact on the territory's status as a financial hub, the South China Morning Post reported Friday. The Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper quoted a mainland source as saying that the central government "hopes to listen to further views on the matter," which was discussed during a four-day meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. If the legislation takes effect in Hong Kong, foreign companies operating in the special a...