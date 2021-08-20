China delays imposing anti-foreign sanctions law on Hong Kong

Politics Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

China has unexpectedly postponed a vote to impose an anti-foreign sanctions law on Hong Kong amid concerns from the business community over its impact on the territory's status as a financial hub, the South China Morning Post reported Friday. The Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper quoted a mainland source as saying that the central government "hopes to listen to further views on the matter," which was discussed during a four-day meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. If the legislation takes effect in Hong Kong, foreign companies operating in the special a...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia