Baseball: Buffaloes ace Yamamoto golden in win over Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto returned from his Olympic gold medal-winning performance for Japan with a 2-1 complete game victory for the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes over the Seibu Lions on Friday. Yamamoto (10-5) struck out 10, walked one and allowed three hits. He surrendered his only run on a third-inning homer to Junichiro Kishi. After two more batters reached with two outs in the inning, Yamamoto proceeded to retire the last 19 batters he faced through nine. "I'm happy we could come back and win after I gave away the early lead," Yamamoto said. "I was able to maintain my concentration and ...