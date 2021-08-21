Waldorf Astoria hotel to open in Osaka by 2025 ahead of World Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Hotel operating giant Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is planning to open a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel -- the group's highest standard of accommodation -- in Osaka by 2025 ahead of the world exposition in the city, according to sources familiar with the matter. Hilton will build Japan's first Waldorf Astoria hotel near JR Osaka Station in western Japan, anticipating a recovery in travel demand among wealthy people in a post-coronavirus era, the sources said. The chain is also planning to open a hotel of the same brand in Tokyo's Nihombashi district in 2026. In addition to the Waldorf Astoria ...