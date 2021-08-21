U.S. Vice President Harris departs for Singapore, Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday departed for Singapore and Vietnam on a trip to demonstrate U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region amid the growing clout of China. Her travel comes as U.S. President Joe Biden faces strong criticism at home and abroad over a chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan amid the Taliban's recent takeover of the country. Harris will stay in Singapore for three days from Sunday, holding talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, according to U.S. government officials. She is scheduled to deliver a speech the following day, underscori...