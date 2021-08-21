Soccer: Leo Ceara hat-trick lifts Marinos to within 4 points of lead

Newsfrom Japan

Leo Ceara bagged a hat-trick as Yokohama F Marinos thumped Vegalta Sendai 5-0 on Saturday in the J-League first division, moving four points behind leaders Kawasaki Frontale. Despite seeing manager Ange Postecoglou leave for Celtic to be replaced by fellow Australian Kevin Muscat, F Marinos extended their unbeaten run to 12 games with Leo Ceara continuing his fine form following a brace in their last game. Elber's close-range effort and Leo Ceara's drive from distance both drew saves from Vegalta's keeper Jakub Slowik before the home side went ahead in the 26th minute, Leo Ceara leaping above ...