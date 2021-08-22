No. of private lodgings in Japan falls with demand lost due to virus

Newsfrom Japan

The number of private properties for vacation rental in Japan has declined as the novel coronavirus pandemic caused a nosedive in travel demand, dashing hopes for more foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. As of July 12, there were 18,578 vacation rental homes and apartments registered under the country's law on private lodging business, compared with a peak of 21,385 in April 2020, according to data released by the Japan Tourism Agency. In fiscal 2020 through March this year, a total of 1.14 million people stayed in those private lodgings, down 77 percent from the previo...