Baseball: Tsutsugo homers in 2nd straight game for Pirates

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went deep for the second straight game for the first time in his two major league seasons Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. Batting cleanup and playing first base, Tsutsugo broke a 1-1 tie by opening the fourth inning with a solo home run off J.A. Happ. He then singled in the decisive fifth run in the seventh off another lefty, Genesis Cabrera (2-4), at Busch Stadium. On Friday, Tsutsugo, who joined the Pirates as a free agent Monday after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, blasted a ninth-inning, pinch-hit solo shot to help end his...