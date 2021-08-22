Baseball: Akiyama throws 7 shutout innings to end Hanshin's skid

Newsfrom Japan

Takumi Akiyama tossed seven innings of four-hit ball as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers snapped their three-game losing skid with a 2-0 win over the Chunichi Dragons on Sunday. Akiyama (9-4) struck out five and walked one to win his third straight decision, outpitching Chunichi starter Shinnosuke Ogasawara (6-6) who gave up two runs over eight innings. "I was determined to end the team's skid and focused on making a good start," said Akiyama, who allowed one hit through the first four innings. "I tried to pitch with a good rhythm and managed to do so thanks to good pitches called by ...