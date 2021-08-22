Soccer: Osako, Muto ready to push Kobe to new height

Newsfrom Japan

Forwards Yuya Osako and Yoshinori Muto promised on Sunday to deliver for Vissel Kobe as the pair returned from European clubs to the J-League first division. Japan international Osako left relegated Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga, while Muto is looking to rekindle his career after three underwhelming seasons with English Premier League club Newcastle United. "I had many options, but as a forward my desire was pure, to once more keep getting goals that contribute to team wins," Osako, a 31-year-old who has 23 goals in 49 games for Japan, told an online press conference. "Because it's Ko...