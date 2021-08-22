Soccer: Swierczok makes the difference as Grampus down Avispa

Newsfrom Japan

New acquisition Jakub Swierczok came off the bench to score the winner as Nagoya Grampus beat Avispa Fukuoka 1-0 in the J-League first division on Sunday. The win moved Grampus to fifth in the league on 43 points, 20 points off the lead but only one shy of third place, where Sagan Tosu sit in the league's last Asian Champions League qualifying spot. Avispa remain 10th on 33 points. Swierczok, who joined Grampus in July, scored his maiden league goal at Aichi Prefecture's Toyota Stadium in the 49th minute after coming on as a second-half substitute. In a tense defensive struggle, the Pole recei...