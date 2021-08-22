N. Korea accuses Japan of trespassing, mulls "strong countermeasures"

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

North Korea on Sunday accused Japan of "illegally intruding" into waters over which it exercises maritime rights and warned of possible "strong countermeasures." The Foreign Ministry, in a post on its website, said the problem affecting North Korea's "economic waters" in the Sea of Japan, which it called the "East Sea" by its Korean name, "has become a reality in recent years." It said the issue was discussed Saturday at a conference joined by the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Land an...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia