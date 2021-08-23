Tokyo stocks open higher after Nikkei's end at 2021 low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investors scooped up battered shares including automobiles after the Nikkei closed at its lowest level this year late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 329.00 points, or 1.22 percent, from Friday to 27,342.25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 30.45 points, or 1.62 percent, at 1,911.13. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, rubber product and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.85-86 yen compared with 109.73-83 yen in Ne...