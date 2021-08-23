Tokyo stocks rise in morning on buybacks, speculation about stimulus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as investors bought back a wide range of shares after recent drops and as speculation grew that the defeat of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's close aide in the Yokohama mayoral election may prompt the government to draw up an additional economic stimulus package. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 466.60 points, or 1.73 percent, from Friday to 27,479.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 35.83 points, or 1.91 percent, at 1,916.51. All industry sectors gained ground, led by marine transportation, transp...