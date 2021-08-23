Tokyo stocks end higher on dip-buying, speculation over stimulus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday on dip-buying after the Nikkei's lowest finish for this year late last week and growing speculation that the defeat of the candidate with the backing of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the Yokohama mayoral election may prompt the government to draw up an additional economic stimulus package. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 480.99 points, or 1.78 percent, from Friday at 27,494.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 34.46 points, or 1.83 percent, higher at 1,915.14. Gainers were led by marine tran...