Harris reaffirms U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific amid Singapore visit

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the Indo-Pacific region in talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the second day of her Asia trip. "Today we are in Singapore to stress and reaffirm our enduring relationship to this country and this region and to reinforce a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Harris said in a joint press conference with Lee after their meeting. The vice president, who arrived in Singapore on Sunday as part of her first official trip to Southeast Asia, said she and Lee also discus...