U.S. regulators grant full approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. health authorities said Monday they have granted full approval for the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first such vaccine in the country where three have been administered under emergency use to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The full approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE has been granted for people aged 16 or older, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Those aged 12 to 15 can get the shots under an emergency use authorization already in effect. The administration of President Joe Biden expects more Americans to...