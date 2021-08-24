Tokyo stocks open higher after U.S. shares rise on vaccine approval

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday aided by overnight gains on Wall Street, as the full approval of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine by U.S. authorities raised hopes for an accelerated economic recovery with further progress in the vaccine rollout. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 239.57 points, or 0.87 percent, from Monday to 27,733.81. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.88 points, or 0.83 percent, at 1,931.02. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and iron and steel issues....