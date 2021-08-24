Tokyo stocks rise in morning on U.S. share gains, COVID-19 measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning on overnight gains on Wall Street and hopes that the Japanese government's COVID-19 countermeasures, such as a request for hospitals to secure sufficient beds, may help relieve the strain on the medical system. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 269.19 points, or 0.98 percent, from Monday to 27,763.43. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 19.68 points, or 1.03 percent, at 1,934.82. Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel and air transportation issues.