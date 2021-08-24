Baseball: Twins' Maeda goes on injured list with forearm tightness

Newsfrom Japan

Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to tightness in his right forearm. The 33-year-old Japanese pitcher left his start Saturday against the New York Yankees with the injury, which could keep him off the field for at least the rest of August. The placement is retroactive to Aug. 22. Maeda is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA in 21 starts this season. It is the second time Maeda has been placed on the injured list this season. In May, Maeda, last year's American League Cy Young Award runner-up, was sidelined for three weeks by a sore adductor muscle in his...