Taliban wants to maintain good relations with Japan: spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

A spokesman for the Taliban has said the Islamist group wants to maintain good relations with Japan, expressing hope that the country will reopen its recently shuttered embassy in Afghanistan soon. Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman based in Doha, told Kyodo News the Taliban appreciates the activities of Japanese nongovernmental organizations in Afghanistan and stressed that the group will guarantee the life and property of Japanese as well as local staff working at the country's embassy and NGOs. The Taliban would also not target any such staff who have cooperated with the United States, Shaheen s...