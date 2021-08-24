Seven-Eleven to expand home delivery to 20,000 stores by FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. plans to expand its delivery service to almost all of its 20,000 stores across Japan by fiscal 2025, bringing products to customers' homes in as little as 30 minutes after receiving an order via the internet, a company source said Tuesday. The largest convenience store operator in the country hopes to boost profits amid growing demand for home delivery with people refraining from going out due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of about 550 stores in Hokkaido and Hiroshima prefectures and Tokyo are conducting the trial and it is expected to expand to about 1,000 outlet...