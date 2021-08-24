Hotel Okura to open new hotel in Shanghai's Sheshan area in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Hotel Okura Co. will open a new luxury hotel in the Sheshan area in Shanghai in 2024. The Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan will be located in a scenic mountainous site about 30 kilometers southwest of the city center, Hotel Okura said. It will be the third hotel in China's most populous city to be run by the Japanese hotel operator. The two-story hotel will sit on a 40,000-square-meter plot of land and have about 280 guest rooms with a standard area of about 50 square meters, Hotel Okura said. The new hotel will also feature a variety of restaurants offering Japanese, Chinese and other cuisine, as...