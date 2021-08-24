Japan gov't to buy seafood if Fukushima water release hits sales

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Tuesday it will buy marine products as an emergency step to support fishermen if the planned discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea causes damage to their sales. The government is eyeing creating a fund that can be flexibly operated to buy seafood from Fukushima Prefecture and other parts of Japan, according to a plan compiled to help fishermen threatened by reputational damage, government officials said. The move came amid calls from fishermen to come up with specific measures to prevent reputational damage to...