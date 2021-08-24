Tokyo stocks rise on vaccine approval, fresh COVID measure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday after the full approval of Pfizer Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine by U.S. authorities and a fresh COVID-19 countermeasure by the Japanese government raised hopes for normalization of economic activities. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 237.86 points, or 0.87 percent, from Monday at 27,732.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 19.06 points, or 1.00 percent, higher at 1,934.20. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation, and iron and steel issues.