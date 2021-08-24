Baseball: Tsutsugo gets 3rd homer in 4 games in Pirates win

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit his third home run in four games to help his new team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, come from behind to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday. Trailing 5-2 in the seventh inning, Tsutsugo pulled a 0-2 fastball over the right-field wall for his first homer at his team's home field, PNC Park, kick-starting a three-run rally before the Pirates took the lead for good in the eighth. In his second major league season, Tsutsugo joined the Pirates as a free agent last Monday after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. The former DeNA BayStars slugger ha...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News