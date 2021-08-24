Baseball: Tsutsugo gets 3rd homer in 4 games in Pirates win

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit his third home run in four games to help his new team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, come from behind to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday. Trailing 5-2 in the seventh inning, Tsutsugo pulled a 0-2 fastball over the right-field wall for his first homer at his team's home field, PNC Park, kick-starting a three-run rally before the Pirates took the lead for good in the eighth. In his second major league season, Tsutsugo joined the Pirates as a free agent last Monday after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. The former DeNA BayStars slugger ha...