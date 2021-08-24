Soccer: Celtic forward Furuhashi calls against racism after abuse

Newsfrom Japan

New Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi wrote "I'll never walk alone" and used the "NoToRacism" hashtag on his Instagram account on Monday after getting racially abused by fans of Glasgow archrivals Rangers. The video posted on social media showed Rangers fans traveling on a bus calling Furuhashi's name while singing a song insulting Asians, while one of them was also seen pulling his eyes closed. Rangers released a statement that read, "The individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games," with British media reporting local police are looking into t...