Baseball: Mercedes, Oshiro lead Giants past Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Cristopher Mercedes allowed a run over seven innings, and catcher Takumi Oshiro homered twice to power the Yomiuri Giants to a 3-1 Central League victory over the Hiroshima Carp on Tuesday. The win kept the Giants two games back of the league-leading Hanshin Tigers and a half-game ahead of the third-place Yakult Swallows, all winners on Tuesday. Mercedes, who pitched well for the Dominican Republic against Japan in the Olympics, allowed three hits and three walks while striking out seven to improve to 7-1 this season. With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth at Tokyo Dome, Oshiro hit...