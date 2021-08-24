India antitrust regulator slaps $27 mil. fine on Suzuki subsidiary

Newsfrom Japan

India's Competition Commission has slapped a fine of 2 billion rupees (about $27 million) on automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp., for engaging in unfair trade practices. The antitrust regulator said in a press release Monday that the fine on India's biggest carmaker, which has about a 50 percent market share, was imposed for "indulging in anti-competitive conduct" in the passenger vehicle segment. It found that the Maruti Suzuki had "Discount Control Policy" in place whereby its dealers were discouraged from offering discounts or freebies to the custo...